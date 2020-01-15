The developers of a new hospital and emergency room for Fountain Hills say they plan to begin construction on phase one of the project in the coming weeks. The facility would bring the community its first specialty internal medicine hospital with full service emergency department (seeing pediatric and adults). Also, a primary care/urgent care clinic will provide walk-in care.
A neighborhood outreach meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. The physicians and architect will be on hand to provide updates on the project, design and address community concerns. There will be time for questions and answers.
Fountain Hills Medical Center is a physician-owned hospital offering a variety of services, including an emergency room, imaging center with CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, laboratory, pharmacy and in-patient beds.
The fully accredited hospital will serve both children and adults and include in-patient and primary care. The Medical Center will accept all private insurance, and then Medicare/Medicaid once certified.
“We look forward to updating the Fountain Hills community on the exciting project. The Fountain Hills Medical Center will offer quality healthcare to the Fountain Hills neighborhood and will be staffed with people who live in the community,” said the Fountain Hills medical management team. “We listened to the community’s outcry for more choices in emergency and in-patient care closer to home and are excited to build the next chapter of healthcare in Fountain Hills.”
The community meeting was scheduled in response to neighbors expressing concerns at a Town Council meeting in December. The residents claimed the developers were being unresponsive to concerns and issues they brought to their attention. The neighbors asked the council to direct staff to withhold building permits until the developer addressed their issues.
Individuals interested in learning more about the hospital should visit fhmcaz.com.