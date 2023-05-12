Many Fountain Hills residents have received a bill from Republic Services related to trash/recycling collection for $4.17, and may be wondering why.
After receiving calls from residents, Town officials reached out to Republic for an explanation. The company statement provided to Town Community Relations Director/PIO Bo Larsen said, “…going through the financials (Republic) noticed that there was a system glitch that only notified and implemented the annual (price increase) for approximately half of the Fountain Hill residents. This is an annual recurring (increase) of 3.5% that was set to go into effect January 2023. This annual increase is contractual and has been occurring since the beginning of the contract in 2019. The missing (increase) for half of the Fountain Hills residents was caught in March 2023 and implemented at that time which resulted in a back bill for the 3.5% for the two months that service was provided.”