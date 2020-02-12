Residents Boe and Marie James were married May 21, 2005.
And Feb. 14, 2013, they joined hundreds of couples at Fountain Park for the inaugural “Love in the Hills” vow renewal ceremony.
They will celebrate again Friday, Feb. 14, when the Town of Fountain Hills and Sami Fine Jewelry give couples a chance to break the record for the most couples to renew their vows in one ceremony. “Love in the Hills 2020” is an afternoon-long event at Fountain Park.
The occasion offers couples a chance to renew their wedding vows.
Another local couple participated in the first “Love in the Hills” event and will renew again this year.
“We just really enjoy the celebration,” Melanie Anderelli said. “It’s a fun thing to do on Valentine’s Day.”
Melanie and her husband, Lawrence “Larry,” were married Nov. 19, 1988, in California.
Residents Julie and Mike Jones enjoy renewing their vows almost as much as they enjoyed their wedding.
They had a Halloween-themed event in Centennial Circle and took over the Community Center after the Oct. 27, 2012, ceremony. All 200 guests dressed in costume.
“I just love Stephenie, and we want to help the town get in the ‘Guinness Book,’” Julie said. “We’re excited to renew our vows again this year.”
Fred Rutledge will provide live entertainment from 2 to 4 p.m. After the live music, from 4 to 4:30 p.m., eventgoers can watch or participate in “The Newlywed Game.”
The 4:30 p.m. renewal ceremony is free to participate. No official paperwork is needed, but early registration is preferred.
Stephenie Bjorkman, owner of Sami Fine Jewelry, originated the event in 2013.
In years past, Bjorkman has attempted to take a spot in the “Guinness Book of World Records” for most vows renewed at one time. Currently, Love in the Hills is considered one of the largest wedding vow renewal ceremonies in the world but does not hold the world record.
“Beating the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ would just be icing on the cake,” she said. “But celebrating love is the real win.”
Bjorkman encouraged people to register at Sami Fine Jewelry, 16704 E. Avenue of the Fountains. Those registering at the store will be entered in prize drawings.
Registration will be held at Sami Fine Jewelry until 4 p.m. Feb. 14. Couples also may register at the Park prior to the event.
The renewal ceremony will be held at the Amphitheater. Larry James, minister, relationship coach and author of five books will officiate. The nondenominational minister has conducted the ceremonies in Fountain Hills in the past.
For more information, visit the store or call 480-837-8168.