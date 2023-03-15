A “veiled threat” against Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey was brought up by a citizen during the Call to the Public session of the March 7 Town Council meeting.
Stephen Gay said the social media threat appeared on the Facebook page of Councilman Allen Skillicorn. It was attached to the comment portion of an unrelated item posted by Skillicorn. Gay said it was not removed, but it appears to have been taken down.
The comment was under the name “Pedro Perez.” There is some indication during the conversation that Perez lives in Hawaii, but also has a residence in Fountain Hills.
“Ginny Dickey lives VERY near me and isn’t worth the powder to blow her tp (sic) hell.”
Gay read the post as part of his public presentation to the council.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was contacted about the potential threat on Feb. 27, according to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer.
“(We) contacted Mayor Dickey and reviewed the post,” Kratzer said. “The incident involved an exchange of comments between several people on an event post which was posted by another council member for an upcoming event in town.
“In the comment section, a person made a statement that could be construed as threatening in nature. It was determined by MCSO that the comment was not a threat as outlined in Arizona Revised Statute.
“(Statute) states that a person commits threatening or intimidating if the person threatens or intimidates by word or conduct to cause physical injury to another person or serious damage to the property of another. MCSO documented the incident by taking an incident report.”