Put on the red, white and blue and join friends and neighbors at Fountain Park on Sunday, July 4, to celebrate Independence Day at the Fourth at the Fountain celebration.
The festivities will kick off at 7 p.m. with music and prizes. Rock Lobster will perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
What July 4th event would be complete without some pyrotechnics? The Fourth at the Fountain program will conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. over the Fountain Lake.
The Fourth at the Fountain program has been designed to be a community-wide event, open to guests of all ages and completely free of charge. This year, attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to relax and enjoy an evening full of fun throughout the park. Food vendors will also be on hand, offering a variety of meal options and cool treats such as Italian ice, frozen yogurt, and smoothies.
Public parking throughout downtown Fountain Hills will be available. Temporary road closures will be in effect at the end of the program to help allow pedestrians to exit the park. Event guests are welcome to bring Frisbees, balls and other games, but are asked not to bring glass, alcohol, personal fireworks, sparklers, or other open flames.
Due to the fireworks, it is suggested that all pets be kept home for their safety.
For more information regarding the event, visit experiencefountainhills.org.