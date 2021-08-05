The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider a recommendation to the Town Council related to a Special Use Permit (SUP) for a currently vacant lot on the northwest corner of Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards.
The applicant is requesting the SUP to allow for residential use within the C-C or Community Commercial Zoning District.
The applicant is proposing to construct three two-story buildings on the property. One building fronting Saguaro Blvd. would include commercial uses on the ground level with plans for four residential units on the second level.
For two additional buildings constructed to the rear of the first structure, the applicant is proposing commercial on the ground level with residential housing designed specifically for each of the operators of the ground floor commercial.
As this proposal moves forward additional commission review can be expected, according to Senior Planner Farhad Tavassoli.
The commission will also hold a public hearing and considering a recommendation related to a proposed ordinance amendment.
The change would add provisions related to outdoor entertainment and seating areas. Tavassoli said there are currently different regulations that apply to different areas of the downtown district. The proposed change would make those requirements consistent throughout the downtown.
There are additional items of business expected on the agenda for the commission’s meeting on Monday, Aug. 9. Further details will be available with the official posting of the meeting later this week.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on Monday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.