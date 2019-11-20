The Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending the Town Council approve a special use permit to allow an off-road vehicle outlet operate at a Fountain Hills location.
The permit would allow Fountain Hills Offroad to sell new and used automobiles in a C-2 zoning district on property located at Saguaro Blvd. and Desert Vista. The business sells and installs aftermarket accessories for Jeeps. They are also offering used Jeep vehicles for sale.
The site is a former gas station that the Offroad business is leasing. With its recommendation the commission is asking staff to provide the council with clarification on the status of underground fuel tanks at the location.
Town Senior Planner Marissa Moore said staff has communicated with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) on the issue but has received no clear direction or information.
Moore said that Development Services Director John Wesley determined to allow the request to go forward since the new business will have no impact on underground tanks at the site.
Moore told the commission that staff also asked the applicant to address closing off the driveway from the property onto the Saguaro frontage road. The applicant has agreed to use a chain across the drive, as a renter they cannot modify the property to that extent. Staff asked for something more decorative such as planters with landscape.
The applicant stated they do not object to that but want to leave the driveway usable if necessary.
The applicant will also make repairs and paint the property including replacement of a large broken window. They will also improve a parking area at the rear of the property.
Restaurant
The commission voted to continue a request for three special use permits on property at Saguaro and Kingstree. The owner is planning to develop a restaurant on the site and is asking for extended hours (early morning), outdoor seating and a drive-up window. The owner hopes to attract a national chain or an independent user.
Staff had asked for additional detail with regard to the concept plan for the site and the owner agreed to take more time with the commission voting to continue the discussion at the first P&Z session in January.
There were around a dozen citizens in the audience with regard to this application who also were seeking more information about the project.