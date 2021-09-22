Saying he thinks it is time to step up to the “elephant in the room,” Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Peter Gray has asked development staff to address regulations providing for detox and rehabilitation facilities in Fountain Hills.
Gray brought up the proposal at the Sept. 13 P&Z Commission meeting at a time used for the commission members to make requests of staff for future discussion.
Gray is seeking a proposal to address specific zoning and regulations related to such facilities.
Development Services Director John Wesley noted that town legal counsel has advised the town cannot specifically prohibit such facilities under the federal ADA laws. The town can specify the zoning district for such facilities and set regulations related to zoning. The state has laws regulating operations of detox and rehabilitation facilities.
Wesley said he would work on the proposal and possibly have something ready for discussion at the November meeting of the commission.
Some commissioners had questions or input, but Wesley curbed discussion of the proposal at the meeting Sept. 13, because the item was not specifically on the agenda and detailed discussion would be a violation of open meeting laws.