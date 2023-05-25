The Planning and Zoning Commission has made its recommendation that the Town Council deny a special use permit (SUP) request to allow the expansion of an assisted living home at Palisades Boulevard and Westby Drive in Fountain Hills.

Fountain Manor has operated as an assisted living facility since 2005 with a total of 10 certified patient beds and two to three live-in caregivers. They are asking for the SUP to allow up to 16 licensed beds.