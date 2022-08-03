The last count released by Maricopa County Elections Department on Election Day shows incumbent Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey with a lead over her challenger, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
The numbers released about midnight have Dickey with 4,668 votes to 4,220 for Arpaio, a 448-vote margin.
In the council race where there were four political newcomers to Fountain Hills on the ballot, retired attorney Brenda Kalivianakis led the votes with 4,868. Hannah Toth received 4,746 votes. As of Wednesday morning, retired teacher Cindy Couture had a 244-vote (4,147) lead over Allen Skillicorn (3,903).
There were 9,077 votes cast in the council election, or 50.68% turnout from 17,910 registered voters.
In other races of local interest, Congressman David Schweikert, a Fountain Hills resident, easily outpolled Elijah Norton for the Republican nomination in the Arizona District 1 race for U.S. Congress. In the November General Election Schweikert will face off with Democrat Jevin Hodge for the seat.
Fountain Hills resident John Kavanagh (22,094) is leading challenger Jan Dubauskas (20,845) for the Arizona State Senate seat for District 3. The winner of that race will face Democrat Thomas Dugger in the November election.
In the race for Arizona State House of Representatives for District 3 incumbent Joseph Chaplik leads (25,100) with Alexander Kolodin (13,724). The two top candidates in that race will win the two House seats. There are no Democrat challengers in November.
Maricopa County Elections Department will provide updates at the end of each day until the counting is complete, likely by week’s end.