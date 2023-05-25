The Sanitary District Board of Directors held public hearings on May 18 to get input on fee rate increases and its budget proposal for the next fiscal year. The board received no input from the public before closing the hearings.
The current $30 per month fee for residential users is proposed to increase to $33 per month for each living unit. These user fees are billed quarterly. The residential fees include single family homes, duplexes, condominiums, townhouses, apartments and other multi-family housing units.
The fee proposal for hotel, motel and bed and breakfast units is $12.75 per unit, an increase of $1. Assisted living, independent living and similar facilities are the same, $12.75. These are also billed quarterly.
Sanitary District Manager Dana Trompke said increases are deemed necessary to meet rising costs.
“In order to cover a 9.6% increase in operating expenses, there is a proposed increase in the monthly sewer user fee, for both residential and commercial properties,” she said. “The Sanitary District is a non-profit governmental agency and therefore all of the increased expenses must be passed along to the sewer users.
Trompke cited 30% increases in fuel and chemical costs as well as increased costs in nearly every aspect of operations.
Also hitting the district is a 43% increase of permitting fees and operating licenses from the State Environmental Quality Department, as well as up to 25% increases in construction projects, which reflect both the local labor market and the cost of delays in ordering electrical equipment or motors.
The Sanitary District budget proposed for the upcoming fiscal year is $15,812,150 for operations and facilities improvement. That total includes $1,750,000 in projects that have rolled over from the prior year due to delays beyond the District’s control. There is also a budget line item for a $3,834,410 contingency, which is separate from the $15.8 million total. Contingency funds must be identified in the budget in the event they are needed for unplanned major events, such as infrastructure or equipment failures, according to Trompke.
The budget plan will be before the board for final adoption when it meets Wednesday, June 21. The new fiscal year begins July 1.