The Sanitary District Board of Directors held public hearings on May 18 to get input on fee rate increases and its budget proposal for the next fiscal year. The board received no input from the public before closing the hearings.

The current $30 per month fee for residential users is proposed to increase to $33 per month for each living unit. These user fees are billed quarterly. The residential fees include single family homes, duplexes, condominiums, townhouses, apartments and other multi-family housing units.