The Town Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 18, for its regular session in council chambers at Town Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The agenda includes the council discussion and consideration of a zoning amendment to allow the sale of automobiles indoors within the C-1 zoning district.
If approved this change would allow for the sale of autos and motorcycles on a consignment basis on behalf of the Fountain Hills VFW Post.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend council approval for the amendment stipulating that the maximum display area should be 5,000 square feet and hours of operation should be limited to no later than 9 p.m. Also, overnight parking outside the facility would be prohibited.
The council will consider a cooperative purchase agreement with Riddle Painting & Coatings for painting the buildings in the town’s Civic Center complex. The project would include Community Center and Library/Museum, walls window frames, doors, light poles and monument stands. The bid is for $190,284. Funding would come from the capital facilities replacement fund.
It has been 13 years since the buildings were last painted, past the life expectancy of the paint applied at the time.
The council will consider approval of a purchase agreement for the former Fire Station #2 site on Saguaro Boulevard. The bid being considered is for $420,000, one of just two bids received on a second bid process. The funds will be deposited into the town’s capital fund for future projects.
The council will consider approval of a redesign and paint for the wall mural in Fountain Park surrounding the pump house. The estimated cost is $2,500 to be funded from tax credit payments to the Fountain Hills High School art department. This is a joint project of high school art students and the Public Art Committee.
The council is considering a professional services agreement with the engineering firm of Kimley-Horn for a design concept report for the widening of Shea Boulevard between Technology Drive and Palisades Boulevard ($115,778). Also, the firm would perform concept design work for a Saguaro Boulevard frontage road project between Colony and Panorama drives ($41,675). The future Saguaro work would possibly be funded through an improvement district.
The council meeting is open to the public.