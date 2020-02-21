The organizers of the March 19 Food for Kidz food packing event are trying a new process to raise funds for the project.
They have opened a GoFundMe online account, hoping to garner additional contributions that can be used to buy bulk materials that will help to feed the hungry.
To make a contribution through the new online account, visit the GoFundMe site and search for “Fountain Hills New Journey Lutheran Church.”
The money raised will be spent on ingredients for easily cooked, dehydrated meals that are distributed to those in need.
Because the ingredients are purchased in bulk and the meals are packed with donated labor, the cost of each meal is only about 15 cents. That means a cash donation of $150 provides the ingredients for 1,000 meals.
“As of early February, various organizations in Fountain Hills had already contributed or promised more than $12,000 for the campaign,” Pastor Adele Resmer of New Journey Lutheran Church said. “The goal is to raise a total of $20,000 from the community and GoFundMe.”
Three churches have made substantial donations: Church of the Ascension Catholic Church, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and New Journey Lutheran Church, the lead organizer of the event.
Those three churches will host the food packing event, which will be held at the Fountain Hills Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 19.
Other community organizations, such as Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary, have also contributed.
New Journey Lutheran Church initiated the Fountain Hills food packing project nine years ago. This year will be the 10th time that various churches, individuals and organizations join forces at the Fountain Hills Community Center to pack meals for the hungry.
“We are deeply grateful for our partnerships with other churches and organizations in Fountain Hills,” Resmer said. “I think we will have a good event again this year. Congregations and organizations that have supported us in the past are continuing to do so.”
In the past, the dehydrated meals have been distributed to the Extended Hands Food Bank, AzBrainfood backpack program, Native American Urban Ministry, Native American Connections, and the Navajo Lutheran Mission.
Also, a portion of the meals will go to international relief organizations.
Along with donating online contributions can also be sent by regular mail to New Journey Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 19652, Fountain HiIls AZ 85269.
Write a notation on the check indicating that the funds are for “Food for Kidz.” Donations can also be made by PayPal at njlc-fh.org.
Volunteers also are still being sought to help pack meals at the Community Center on March 19.
For questions, send an email to foodforkidzfh@gmail.com.