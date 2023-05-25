MCSO

In an effort to save more lives on Arizona’s roadways this month the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies to enforce Arizona’s seat belt and child safety seat laws. The enforcement mobilization began this week and will continue through June 4.

Arizona presently conducts enforcement under a secondary seat belt law and a primary child safety seat law. The enforcement campaign is based upon high visibility traffic enforcement with a “zero-tolerance” approach toward seat belt and child safety seat usage. As part of a the national Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign, law enforcement agencies across the state will be stepping up traffic enforcement patrols and increasing other enforcement efforts to drive home the message: “Buckle Up Arizona…It’s the Law!”