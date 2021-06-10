Maricopa County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Mesa man for allegedly shoplifting $20,000 in merchandise from Target stores in the East Valley, including items valued at $11,000 from the Fountain Hills store on Shea Boulevard.
MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer told the Town Council at its June 1 meeting that the suspect, Sean Kramer, 33, is alleged to have hit the Fountain Hills store six times between March 3 and March 24. He is also suspected of stealing another $9,000 in merchandise from Target stores in Scottsdale, Mesa and Gilbert.
“MCSO detectives assigned to Fountain Hills were able to do good old-fashioned police work and identified the suspect and obtained a search warrant to place a tracking device on the suspect’s vehicle,” Kratzer said. “On May 13 deputies were able the arrest the suspect at his Mesa residence.”
Kratzer said Kramer is charged with nine counts of shoplifting, seven of which are class 6 felonies due to the dollar amount. He was also charged with organized retail theft, a class 4 felony. There is a pending charge of trafficking in stolen property. According to Kratzer, Kramer told deputies he sold the stolen items on the internet.
Kratzer said additional charges will be coming from Gilbert and Mesa. The suspect was also found to have five outstanding warrants for his arrest for shoplifting and burglary.
Kratzer praised the work of his detective team and the cooperation of the Target loss prevention personnel and their cooperation with four different law enforcement agencies in the case.
The suspect remains in custody.