Car.jpg

Local insurance businessman Greg Golucci has always admired first-generation Ford Mustangs. Over several years of collecting cars, he has been fortunate to own three. He recently decided to sell his latest, a 1966 three-speed automatic silver blue coupe, at the upcoming Motorsport Auction Group (MAG) auction later this week.

Action will take place Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell. Golucci expects his car to cross the auction block around 3 p.m. Saturday. The docket features 300 exotic cars, sports cars, vintage cars, classic cars, muscle cars, street rods and trucks, as well as auto-related memorabilia. In 2018, MAG combined with Silver Auctions to sponsor the local event.