Local insurance businessman Greg Golucci has always admired first-generation Ford Mustangs. Over several years of collecting cars, he has been fortunate to own three. He recently decided to sell his latest, a 1966 three-speed automatic silver blue coupe, at the upcoming Motorsport Auction Group (MAG) auction later this week.
Action will take place Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Fort McDowell. Golucci expects his car to cross the auction block around 3 p.m. Saturday. The docket features 300 exotic cars, sports cars, vintage cars, classic cars, muscle cars, street rods and trucks, as well as auto-related memorabilia. In 2018, MAG combined with Silver Auctions to sponsor the local event.
Tickets at the gate are $10 daily for adults. Doors open at 8 a.m. for bidders and sellers and 9 a.m. for general admission. Memorabilia will be auctioned off between 10 and 11 a.m.
Even before Golucci sells the coupe that he has driven for the last couple of years, he expects to replace the vehicle with another classic, although he is not saying what make or year.
“I’ve got my eye on something else,” he said.
Golucci, a member of Four Peaks Rotary Club, owns and operates Golucci Insurance Group. As the third owner of the original Arizona vehicle, Golucci assures prospective bidders that “everything works.” The car has its original engine, body/metal and rear end. The odometer reads 94,650. Roughly 1,000 miles was added since the 200 Ci six-cylinder engine and transmission were rebuilt. The two-tone silver blue interior is all new, as are the radial tires and wheels. A trunk luggage rack, an option when sold in 1966, is included. The vehicle comes with an AM/FM stereo radio and Sirius connection in the glove box. The vehicle has factory-installed air conditioning.
“All gauges and lights work,” said Golucci. “Basically, it runs and drives like a new vehicle.”
To see Golucci’s Mustang and hundreds of other vehicles cross the block, visit the MAG auction this weekend.