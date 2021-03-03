The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Fountain Hills reported on the following incidents between Thursday, Feb. 18, and Wednesday, Feb. 24.
*On Thursday, Feb. 18, a resident of the 16000 block of Jacklin Drive reported receiving a text message informing them their loan was approved. The resident stated they did not apply for a loan. The caller then requested they submit a dispute form.
*On Thursday, Feb. 18, a resident of the 15000 block of Sage Drive reported an unknown person(s) used their information to file for unemployment benefits.
*On Thursday, Feb. 18, a resident of the 16000 block of De Anza Drive reported that someone representing themselves as SRP informed them that their power would be shut off unless they immediately made a payment via Zelle. This was a scam.
*On Thursday, Feb. 18, a resident in the vicinity of Fountain Hills and Saguaro boulevards reported hearing a loud noise which sounded like gun fire. A deputy checked the area and was not able to locate the source of the noise.
*On Friday, Feb. 19, deputies received a report from a business in the 16000 block of Palisades Blvd. that a person threatened the business owner. The subject was trespassed from the business.
*On Friday, Feb. 19, a resident of the 15000 block of Cactus Drive reported an unknown person(s) damaged the door of their residence by drilling a hole through it.
*On Friday, Feb. 19, deputies responded to the intersection of Shea Blvd. and Monterey Drive for a reported vehicle collision resulting in non-life-threatening injury. A vehicle failed to yield for oncoming traffic. The driver at fault was cited.
*On Saturday, Feb. 20, a resident of the 17000 block of Valloroso Drive reported a former roommate threatened them and took their canine.
*On Sunday, Feb. 21, deputies observed a driver operating a vehicle near the intersection of Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive with a deflated/missing tire, creating damage to the roadway. A traffic stop was conducted and it was discovered the subject was impaired. It was later discovered that the driver had struck several curbs and drove through Fountain Park, causing significant damage.
*On Sunday, Feb. 21, deputies responded to the 14000 block of Aguilar Drive in reference to a person who overdosed. Narcan was deployed and the subject was transported to the hospital.
*On Sunday, Feb. 21, deputies received a report from the area near the intersection of Palisades and Shea boulevards where it was alleged a male driver, operating a blue and white truck, attempted to run another motorist off the road.
*On Sunday, Feb. 21, deputies received a report that an unknown person(s) damaged a gate at the dog park in Desert Vista Park.
*On Sunday, Feb. 21, deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Grande and Saguaro boulevards for a report of a single-vehicle collision. The driver of the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a boulder. Both the driver and the passenger stated they were not injured during the collision.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 23, deputies received a report that an unknown person(s) entered a hotel room in the 17000 block of Shea Blvd. and stole the luggage of a guest.
*On Tuesday, Feb. 23, deputies received a report from the 11000 block of Saguaro Blvd. that an individual was observed dumping trash in a private trash receptacle. When confronted, the subject became confrontational.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 24, a resident of the 15000 block of Palisades Blvd. reported an unknown person(s) used their personal information to establish a cellular phone account.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 24, a resident of the 16000 block of Glenview Drive reported an unknown person(s) used the resident’s personal information to obtain unemployment benefits in the state of Kentucky.
*On Wednesday, Feb. 24, a resident of the 14000 block of Saguaro Blvd. reported a barking dog. A barking dog complaint was issued.