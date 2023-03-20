The International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) has announced a naming sponsor for the outdoor viewing terrace at the facility proposed for Fountain Hills.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, friends and family of long-time resident and civic leader Jackie Miles gathered to celebrate her 85th birthday. As her birthday surprise, Miles was presented with a certificate awarding her naming rights to the private viewing terrace at the IDSDC.
Miles’ friends and family donated $25,000 to the center for her naming rights. She and her late husband, Jerry, have been a strong supporter of the IDSDC and were founding members of the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association, which helped obtain the International Dark Sky Community designation for Fountain Hills.
The Jackie Miles Private Viewing Terrace will be located just outside the observatory and will be used for a variety of functions including Discovery Center guests viewing a solar telescope during daylight hours, star parties at night and various events such as small weddings and other celebrations.
Thus far naming rights on the Discovery Center are pledged for the Hyperspace Planetarium and the Pluto Snack Shop. IDSDC President Joe Bill said those donors are anonymous. The donation for the snack shop is $75,000 and the amount for the planetarium was not disclosed.
The IDSDC is an estimated $25 million, privately funded project that is to be built along the Centennial Circle along with the Fountain Hills Community Center, Library/Museum and Community Garden.