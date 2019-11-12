The next Household Hazardous Waste collection event for Town of Fountain Hills residents is Saturday, Nov. 16. The event is only for residential household hazardous waste and is only open to residents of Fountain Hills.
All participants must show either a license or a utility bill showing that they are a resident of Fountain Hills. The event will be held in the parking lot of the Fountain Hills High School from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
This is a popular event and the line to get in can be long at times, so participants are asked to be patient. Participants will enter the parking lot using a “right turn only” from Hampstead Drive and exit onto Palisades Boulevard using a “right turn only.”
Items being accepted include old paint, gasoline, solvents, pesticides, herbicides, cleaners, batteries and other like waste.
Here are some additional options for disposing of household waste: old latex paint can be dried out in the can and then disposed of in the regular garbage. Ace Hardware also has an additive you can put in your paint to help dry it out faster.
Compact fluorescent light bulbs, which contain mercury, can be dropped off at the Town Center during the electronics recycling event or during the paper shredding event next spring.
The local O’Riley’s Auto Parts store located on Shea Boulevard will take in old motor oil, transmission fluid and hydraulic fluid at no cost. Mike’s Automotive on Panorama Drive will also take in old automotive coolant/antifreeze at no cost.