The Town of Fountain Hills will be launching two grant programs in the coming months supporting local non-profit organizations.
Thanks to a contribution of $10,000 from Republic Services, the town’s solid waste and recycling provider, a grant program was created to fund community-based programs and service projects. To be considered for this grant program, a program or project must demonstrate benefits to the community in at least one of the following areas: stewardship of the environment, enhancement of the natural beauty of the town, providing public enjoyment, supporting healthy lifestyles, or providing educational opportunities.
Last year, The Republic Services and Town of Fountain Hills Community Grant Program awarded grants to the Fountain Hills Theater, River of Time Museum, Fearless Kitty Rescue, Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association, and more. Local non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply for grant funding. Applications for this grant program will be accepted until Dec. 31.
The Town of Fountain Hills will also be administering a $300,000 grant program to local non-profit organizations with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). Grant funding from this program can be utilized for eligible expenses such as: operating expenses directly or indirectly tied to the pandemic, lease/mortgage assistance, lost revenue due to the pandemic, purchase/installation of public safety equipment/devices to help protect customers and employees through limiting the spread of COVID-19. Other expenses may also be considered.
This grant program will begin accepting applications in January 2022. Local churches, charitable non-profit organizations and other active not-for-profit organizations will be eligible to apply for both grant programs but a maximum of one application will be accepted for each grant program. Eligible non-profit organizations must be based in Fountain Hills since January 2020 (beginning of pandemic).
Prior to the disbursement of grant funding, grantees will be required to sign a contract agreeing to the terms and conditions for using grant funds. Within six months of receiving grant funds, grantees must also file a report documenting how the grant funds were utilized. To read program guidelines in detail and apply for each grant program, visit fountainhillsaz.gov/787/Grant-Programs for more information.