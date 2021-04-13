Fountain Hills has been named one of the top 20 suburbs to live in Arizona by niche.com.
The community placed 16th on the list. Fountain Hills also was named a Best Places to Retire in Arizona (#4 of 120); Best Public Schools in Arizona (13 of 120) and Best Public Schools in Arizona Suburbs (13 of 57).
The selections are based on cost of living, higher education rates, public schools, crime rates, housing trends, income and more. From reviews, Fountain Hills received a total of four stars from 49 reviews. The overall Niche grade for Fountain Hills is A-.
Catalina Foothills in the Tucson area was named the number one suburb in the state.