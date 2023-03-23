dark sky.jpg

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History announced March 23 as the date it will open “Lights Out: Recovering Our Night Sky,” a new 4,340-square-foot exhibition about the global loss of the night sky to light pollution. The Town of Fountain Hills and its view of the night sky is included in the exhibition.

“We are honored to have our community be one of only 13 of the more than 200 designated International Dark Sky Places around the world included in the exhibit,” said Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey. “We’re also proud of that designation, given how rare that achievement is when adjacent to a major metropolitan area.”