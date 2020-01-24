Republic Services has announced its schedule for bulk pick-up service for its residential customers in Fountain Hills.
The town’s agreement with Republic provides for an annual bulk pick-up for residents in Fountain Hills.
Each resident will receive one free bulk service per household per year (a $50 value). This story has an accompanying map and schedule. Additional bulk pick-ups can be ordered anytime throughout the year if needed. Those who may be unsure of the zone they are in may send an email with name and address to sherring@republicservices.com to confirm.
Requirements for the bulk pickup include:
*Material must be placed at least five feet from any fixed object including utility pole, cable box, mailbox, etc.
*The material pile should not exceed six cubic yards (six feet high by six feet wide by four feet deep). Neatly stack, bag or tie the material.
Items acceptable for bulk pick-up include furniture, items too large for the waste container, some appliances (Freon must be removed) and vegetation/branches (these items must be tied with wire or heavy twine and bundled no larger than 24 inches in diameter. Small amounts of leaves and grass clippings should be bagged, tied and placed in the regular waste container).
Items that are not acceptable for bulk pick-up include household hazardous waste such as paint or chemicals (there is a separate drop-off event in the fall); loose grass, leaves, weeds, twigs or hedge clippings that are not bagged; bricks, concrete, dirt and rocks, tile, asphalt, roofing or similar materials; construction materials in excess of 25 pounds generated by the resident and longer than four feet; all construction material generated by a contractor; metal, rebar and fence posts; tires, rims, car batteries and auto parts; glass such as windows, shower doors, patio doors or mirrors.
Additional services Republic provides includes and electronics recycling event in April and Household Hazardous Waste event in November. The specific dates will be communicated via the town’s website.
As a reminder, Republic does not guarantee a time of service but, for those who have not been serviced by 5:30 p.m. on their service day, it is possible they were missed. Call 602-237-2078 for service.