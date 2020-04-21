The Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Department wants citizens to know the steps it is taking to address medical calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Keeping our community safe is the Fountain Hills Fire Department’s top priority. Along with that, we also need to keep firefighters and EMS professionals healthy, so they can continue to deliver the highest level of service to our community,” said Fire Chief Dave Ott.
With the outbreak of COVID-19, there are important steps to take to protect first responders who are on the frontlines of treating sick people.
The fire department encourages the community to consider this approach to getting treatment: Anyone who has minor to moderate symptoms consistent with COVID-19, which include a cough and fever should consult via telephone with their primary doctor or a telemedicine provider.
Additional information is also available from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health at maricopa.gov/5460/Coronavirus-Disease-2019.
If the patient’s condition worsens and is more severe, call 911 and relay important information regarding symptoms to the dispatcher.