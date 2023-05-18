Fearless Kitty Rescue leadership has announced it was able to secure a loan on March 31 to purchase the building that houses the rescue. On the heels of this event Fearless Kitty Rescue has also named Steve Hedden President/CEO.
While additional information on the above will appear in a future edition of The Times, Fearless Kitty Rescue is celebrating by holding an open house this weekend, inviting supporters, volunteers and members of the Fountain Hills community. At the event attendees will also be able to view the donor wall of plaques purchased for the first phase of the Capital Campaign.