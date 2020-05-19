The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office has released the initial results for the May 19 jurisdictional election. These results are considered unofficial as of this writing and were last updated at 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, May 19. Additional updates will be made as available at recorder.maricopa.gov.
Fountain Hills residents appear to have answered all three proposed measures with a resounding “no.” Voter turnout for the mail-in election was high, totaling 63.63 percent.
For Proposition 427, an ordinance to amend the zoning for the proposed Daybreak development, 7,999 no votes (73 percent) won out over 3,031 yes votes (27 percent).
Proposition 428 met a similar fate, a resolution to amend the general plan land use map for the Daybreak development. A total of 7,962 no votes (72 percent) topped 3,073 yes votes (28 percent).
Proposition 429 asked Fountain Hills voters to decide if the term for mayor should be extended from two years to four, and this was a much closer race. In the end, 6,052 no votes (55 percent) bested 4,954 yes votes (45 percent).