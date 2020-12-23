End 2020 on a bright note.
The Town of Fountain Hills has decorated Avenue of the Fountains with lights and holiday fixtures and wants to share the spirit with residents.
Enjoy the Light the Town Holiday Drive through Wednesday, Dec. 30. Start the night driving the Avenue and then head out through the town neighborhoods to view homes entered in the Holiday decoration contest. A map is posted at fh.az.gov/holidaydrive and on the Community Services social media pages.
Each home participating in the competition will have a QR code placed in front, directing visitors to vote for their favorite.
Those who have the competitive spirit can help spread the joy and light up the town by entering the contest. Fill out the entry form at fh.az.gov/holidaydrive to enter. Once entered, decorate in lights, fixtures and anything else to say goodbye to 2020. There will be three categories: “Brightest,” “Most Creative,” and “Traditional Elegant.” The winners will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 31.