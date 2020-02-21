The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association recently presented its first “Dark Sky Defender” award to the Lakeside Resort Casitas on Kiwanis Drive in Fountain Hills. The award was given for the Casitas HOA taking the initiative to replace original exterior glass sconce lights on all 207 units with glare-free ceramic sconces, and for their continuing interest in improving the lighting at the Casitas.
“The new sconces eliminate the glare caused by the former outward-shining lights. This significantly improves the ability to read house numbers at night as well as reducing light pollution into the sky. We congratulate the Lakeside Casitas Board for taking this initiative,” said Ted Blank, a member of the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association board. Blank presented the award to the Lakeside Casitas Board at their January 13 meeting.
“One of our older residents was really happy that, with the new lights, he could more easily see where to insert his front door house key,” said Nancy Olson, a member of the Lakeside Resort Casitas Board of Directors.
Lakeside Casitas plans to continue searching for dark sky-friendly replacements for the remaining globe fixtures around the facility.
The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association is dedicated to protecting the town’s unique dark sky and educating the community about the advantages of smart lighting. More information can be obtained at fhdarksky.com.