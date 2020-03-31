Fountain Hills resident and State Representative John Kavanagh compiled the following list of links for those looking for resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic. To the residents of Fountain Hills he said, “I hope you find these useful. Stay well.”
For small business owners seeking disaster assistance and related financial support, visit https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
For individuals who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19, unemployment insurance benefits may be available at https://des.az.gov/services/employment/unemployment-individual.
For homeowners seeking mortgage assistance, visit https://des.az.gov/services/basic-needs/shelter-and-housing/mortgage-assistance.
Short-term crisis services, including emergency shelter, utility payments and more, are available for low-income families: https://des.az.gov/services/basic-needs/shelter-housing/short-term-crisis-services
A full list of DES services related to COVID-19 can be found at https://des.az.gov/services/coronavirus.
Resources for working parents amid statewide school closures are available at https://www.azfamily.com/news/continuing_coverage/coronavirus_coverage/resources-for-families-during-arizona-school-closures/article_70582182-6740-11ea-8e61-77ed41bcb789.html
For the latest national information on federal guidelines, recommendations, reported cases and related resources, visit https://www.cdc.gov/.
For the latest statewide information on guidelines, recommendations, reported cases and response efforts in Arizona, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/.
For a complete list of executive actions taken by the Governor Doug Ducey to combat the spread of COVID-19, visit https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2020/03/arizonas-covid-19-actions-date