The Town Council has approved a series of recommendations presented by the Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee that address the speed limit on a major artery, speed enforcement and a potential red light enforcement camera.
The proposals presented to the council at its June 16 session include reduction of the speed limit on Palisades Blvd. between Shea and Golden Eagle boulevards from 45 to 40 miles per hour; implementing a zero-tolerance speed limit enforcement policy or designate safety corridors; and installing a right turn red light camera at the intersection of Palisades and Shea boulevards.
While the council approved the recommendations in concept there are additional considerations that will be under review before any are implemented.
The speed limit reduction on Palisades is the most straightforward proposal. When the roadway was built the speed limit was set at 40 miles per hour. The council at the time asked that the limit be raised to 50 and 45 was established as a compromise.
“Due to concerns about speeding from residents who live in neighborhoods adjacent to Palisades, the (committee) is recommending this change,” the staff report states.
The council will receive additional data before voting on a change.
The proposal for zero tolerance or designating safety corridors found the council leaning toward the safety corridors. The discussion noted that zero tolerance is difficult to implement and enforce, it takes discretion from deputies and MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer said he would be seeking input from Sheriff Paul Penzone on such an issue due to intense documentation required for traffic stops that goes with the MCSO federal oversight.
There was some support for designated safety corridors in areas such as school zones, some residential areas and areas with heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The concept would be to increase fines in these areas.
It has been a number of years that the intersection of Shea and Palisades boulevards has had a right on green arrow designation from southbound Palisades to westbound Shea. In recent years the signs were changed from “right on green only” to “no turn on red.” With that sign change there has been some improvement but there are still a significant number of turns against the red light, according to staff.
Staff has contacted a vendor and will provide the council with technical and cost information before a final decision is made. There are also issues regarding the legality of using cameras which will be considered. Council was told legal use may require additional and specific signs approaching the intersection.
The council vote to advance the recommendations was unanimous.