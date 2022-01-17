Organizers of the annual Concours in the Hills are exuberant about the upcoming event.
Resident Peter Volny, who has organized eight events in Fountain Park, said the show is far ahead with registrations compared with the last event in 2020.
“I only wish we had a bigger park,” Volny said in an email. “The beauty of the show is that it is on grass, so we will stick with about 1,000 cars maximum.”
This year’s Concours, set for Saturday, Feb. 12, already has raised $340,000 compared with the $262,000 raised in 2020. Funds go to Phoenix Children’s Hospital (PCH).
A new section – Limited Edition Exotics – will be added to the event this year. Volny said the new section will have a variety of cars ranging from one worth more than $20 million, but the others are limited production and many are offered only to select loyal customers.
“We mere mortals cannot get one no matter how much money we have,” he wrote.
He said the race car section also has grown both in the number of cars but more importantly in the quality of the cars. One participant from California is bringing three race cars that have competed at major events all over the world including the 24 Hours at LeMans, Volny said.
The Fountain Hills Auto Club has reserved a space for its members, and about 25 already are registered.
The vehicles will be displayed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Park. Admission is free to spectators, but donations for PCH will be excepted.
Volny said there is some space available for cars, but a sell-out is expected. To register, go to givetopch.org/concours.