Fountain Hills Community Foundation is preparing for its annual meeting, set for tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 25.
The foundation, which experienced a challenging 2020, is ready for the new year. The one-hour online meeting starts at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
The board will recap last year’s activities and announce upcoming plans for the new year.
On the agenda is information about the 2021 annual Gifting Season, currently underway. Members, grant recipients, volunteers and board members also will be introduced.
The creative process behind the successful fundraiser, “Flutter at the Fountain” will be discussed. Attendees also will learn about what is new with the foundation and how to get involved.
For more information, visit fountainhillsgives.com.