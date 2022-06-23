June 16 marked the Fountain Hills Connect Breakfast State of the Chamber held at Bachelor Pad BBQ and catered by MountainView Kitchen.
The purpose of the event was to highlight the strategic priorities of the Chamber for the next three years and give the business community a chance to hear the Chamber’s initiatives, ask questions and network over breakfast. President and CEO of the Chamber, Betsy LaVoie, addressed the packed house of business owners and guests at Batchelor Pad BBQ.
“The State of the Chamber is not a report of what the Chamber board and staff have been spending their time on, but initiatives so that the results bring benefit to you, our business and nonprofit community,” LaVoie said.
Following the introduction of 22 new members to the Chamber, a vote was held to elect four new 2022-23 Chamber Directors including Brian Bednar of Salt River Project, Debbie Clason of Clason Communications, Michael Gant of MCO Realty and FHUSD Superintendent, Dr. Cain Jagodzinski.
ASU sophomore Luke Giger was recognized as the Chamber’s 2021 business scholarship award recipient and Sarah Wagner was recognized as the 2022 recipient. All those in attendance introduced themselves and received a specially crafted gift from the Chamber.
The Chamber’s strategic priorities are to improve Fountain Hills’ economic environment, scale for growth, provide meaningful experiences for residents, visitors and members and to grow the “know,” “like” and “trust” factor. LaVoie highlighted record-breaking statistics for the Chamber.
“27% overall growth and the introduction of 137 new members brought our Chamber to the very largest we’ve ever been in the history of our Chamber for 48 years,” LaVoie said.
Earlier this month, Phoenix Business Journal ranked Fountain Hills Chamber as the 17th largest business advocacy group in the state.
“We are ranked as the 10th largest chamber in the State of Arizona,” LaVoie stated to a round of applause.
Over the last three years the Chamber managed to reduce expenses by 47% while increasing Chamber staff from three to seven workers to support programming and growth initiatives.
LaVoie also highlighted new and upcoming collaborations with the Town of Fountain Hills including the noise ordinance, sign ordinance, development projects, avenue banners and an eight-week ad campaign in The Fountain Hills Times featuring the local business community to help spur economic growth during the summer months.
Bachelor Pad BBQ was recognized for offering their indoor venue and Fountain View Kitchen was thanked for catering the event.
“This was so great,” owner of Fountain View Kitchen Jennifer Ward said. “The turnout was really good for this particular breakfast.”
Ward won the bid to host this event during one of the Chamber’s Industry Stakeholder meetings.
The event concluded with raffle drawings and a final announcement to allow time for attendees to network.
“Thank you to our Chamber community for allowing us the opportunity to work for you,” LaVoie said. “To be able to share with our members, community, residents and visitors how our Chamber serves you is such a privileged and honor.”
Sponsors of the event were Joyful Life Hypnotherapy, Colella Communications, Seniors Helping Seniors, Spot-On Handyman Services and Jazzercise.