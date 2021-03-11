The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for its upcoming 2021 Chamber Gala.
Voting for nominees is officially open and runs through March 31. Voting is open to Chamber members only, with links to the voting survey found at the Chamber’s website (fhchamber.com), as well as on its Facebook page.
This year’s gala will be hosted on the Chamber’s outdoor patio on Friday, April 23, beginning at 5 p.m. The Chamber is located at 16837 E. Palisades Blvd.
The theme for this year’s gala is “2020 Rewind.”
“We all had so many holidays or days of celebration interrupted or missed in 2020, so let’s celebrate them all the night of the gala,” reads the announcement. “Dress up in your favorite holiday gear, such as the 4th of July, Christmas, St. Patrick’s Day. Or you can always dress up for an occasion you missed in 2020, such as a graduation, birthday party or wedding.”
Sponsorships for the event are available. For additional information, contact betsy@fhchamber.com.
Nominees for Business Person of the Year include:
*Larry Webster (HS3 Roof King).
*Paul Perreault (First Financial Equity Corp).
*Dori Wittrig (RE/MAX Sun Properties).
*Stephen Lowe (Lakeshore Hotel & Suites).
*Art Tolis (Tolis Mortgage Financial Group).
*Tim Schiuto (DC Bar & Grill).
*Debbie Clason (Clason Communications).
Nominees for Entrepreneur of the Year include:
*Kate Klasen (Balance Paws Pet Spa & Holistic Center).
*Mike Pameditis (Edward Jones).
*Dakota Paisley (FH Food Cart).
Nominations for Young Professional of the Year include:
*James Clarkson (Allstate Insurance).
*Savanah Lamey (Hurley & Lamey Real Estate, Powered by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices).
*Jarrod Stearnes (Thrivent Financial).
Nominations for Non-Profit of the Year include:
*Noon Kiwanis.
*Four Peaks Rotary.
*Lions Club of Fountain Hills.
Nominations for Teacher of the Year include:
*Mary McDonald (FHMS).
*Luke Salzman (FHHS).
*Samantha Elder (MMES).
*Donna Male (FHMS).
*Jill Cooper (MMES).
*Michelle McElroy (MMES).
Nominations for Community Volunteer of the Year include:
*Joanna Herman (Fountain Hills Medical Center).
*Debbie Clason.
*Margaret Ziefert.
*Shawn Uphoff.
Nominations for the Health Service Award include:
*Fountain Hills Medical Center.
*Lights and Health/In Light Medical.
*Smith Family Chiropractic and Acupuncture.
Nominations for the Customer Service Award include:
*Jeff Stack (Home Watch Neighbor).
*Kimberly Pace (American Family Insurance).
*Alan Ruby (Messinger).