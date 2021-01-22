The next Vitalant blood drive, hosted by Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis and the Town of Fountain Hills, is set for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29 and 30.
The event will be held at the Community Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Because donating blood has been determined to be an essential service in the pandemic, the event is able to be held safely in the Community Center, which is closed to the public at this time.
The blood drive will take place in all four ballrooms to ensure social distancing and maintain safe space between each donation station.
Registration for the upcoming drive is underway now. Donors may call Paul Appeldorn, 480-836-8213, or email him at appeldop@hotmail.com; or call co-organizer Dr. Liz Smith, 480-837-2600, 480- 837-8110 or 480-206-4785, or email her at no1drliz@gmail.com.
Sign-up also can be done online at bloodhero.com by choosing “Kiwanis.”
Appeldorn said it is extremely important to be on time for appointments. Early or late arrivals can create problems in the scheduling system.
Protocols will be followed to ensure safety for donors and administrators. Masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained.