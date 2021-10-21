Enjoy live music along the Avenue of the Fountains with the evening concert series Wednesdays in November from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The concerts are hosted by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Services Department and will showcase some of the Valley’s best bands and a variety of music options to suit everyone’s taste. Each evening will have an acoustical musician and a band. Yard games will be spread throughout the Avenue and docents available for self-guided art walk tours.
Pack a picnic or enjoy dining from one of the restaurants on the Avenue. Feel free to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. This free entertainment at all of the concerts is suitable for the whole family.
Solo musicians will perform at Nichols Plaza in front of the MCSO Parking lot. The bands will perform at the fountains in front of Sofrita.
The schedule is as follows:
*Nov. 3: Solo is Ritchie Fliegler and band is Lucas Brown and the Night’s Watch.
*Nov. 10: Solo is Jai Graves and the band is Chuck Hall Band.
*Nov. 17: Solo artist is John Landry and the band is The Saucy Jacks.
The presenting sponsor for the concerts is ReMax Sun Properties and the Gold Sponsor Fountain View Village.
Any business or organization interested in participating with a sponsorship may contact Linda Ayres at layres@fh.az.gov.