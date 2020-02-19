Residents and visitors who look skyward during the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts have the opportunity to see a unique view; Fountain Hills VFW Post 7507 is planning a flyover in memory of the late Sharon Morgan at the event.
The flyover is to take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 12 p.m. over Fountain Hills. Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce staff has been told the pilots will fly in a “Missing Man” formation. This special type of formation is an aerial salute performed at a funeral or memorial event in memory of a fallen pilot, a well-known military service member or, in this case, a well-known public figure. During the formation, a single pilot draws the plane out of formation to symbolize the missing person. The flyover will be weather permitting.
The flyover is being done to mark the first art show that Sharon Morgan will not be in attendance during her nearly 30-year career with the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce. Morgan had been in charge of the planning of the art show for decades, and after her passing in December 2019 due to pancreatic cancer, this will be a memorial event in her honor.
In addition to her time as a staff member of the Chamber, Morgan was the first female Mayor of Fountain Hills and involved in many different community organizations and clubs.
“We are telling all of the artists about the flyover, because so many of them had known Sharon for more than 25 years, so for the artist community I think it will be a really great tribute for them to be a part of. A lot of them did not get to say goodbye or go to her service, so I’m sure they will think this is a special nod to her memory,” said Paige Lorentzen, the Chamber’s marketing and events manager.
“We thank the VFW post as well as Dan Margolis for helping to put this memorial event together, Sharon would have loved it,” said Chamber Executive Director Betsy LaVoie.
The 2020 Spring Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts will take place Friday, Feb. 21, through Sunday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. The fair vendors will be lined up on the Avenue of the Fountains and Saguaro Blvd. Nearly 475 artists from across the country of all different mediums come to Fountain Hills for this famous event.
Parking and attendance is free. Dogs are permitted but discouraged due to safety concerns. Food options and two beer gardens are available to enjoy. For more information, visit fountainhillsartfairs.com.