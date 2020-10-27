Two armed suspects surprised three employees of the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Shea Boulevard in Fountain Hills Sunday evening, Oct. 25.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office the two masked suspects contacted the employees at about 8:20 p.m. as they exited the store after closing. The employees were restrained inside the store while the suspects took cash from the store.
The victims were left restrained as the suspects left the store in an unknown direction. It is also unknown whether they fled in a vehicle or on foot.
MCSO detectives are continuing the investigation.