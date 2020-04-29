Thanks to community support during last month’s Interfaith Food Drive for Extended Hands Food Bank, over 5,000 pounds of food and over $3,000 were collected to help feed Fountain Hills residents in need.
According to The Fountains Pastor David Felten, Extended Hands can still use all the help neighbors can provide, so The Fountain Hills Interfaith Alliance is appealing to everyone to join with them again in contributing much-needed non-perishable food donations on Friday, May 1, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Participants can drop off donations at The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. There will be a drive-up location where donations can be left while maintaining safe physical distancing. Volunteers will then load items and transport them to Extended Hands. Seasonal residents preparing to return home are asked to consider donating their remaining pantry items to this effort.
The top five food items needed are peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and Cheese, tuna, cereal, and canned vegetables.
“Thanks in advance to everyone in Fountain Hills for their generosity, especially New Journey ELCA Lutheran, Church of the Ascension Catholic, Beth Hagivot Chavura, The Fountains United Methodist, Islamic Speakers Bureau of Arizona, Fountain Hills Baha’i and the Fountain Hills Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for coordinating this effort,” Felten added. “Now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to demonstrate the true spirit of Fountain Hills in pulling together and contributing toward this vital need supporting our neighbors. Thank you for your generosity.”
For more information call 480-837-7627 or “like” the “Prays Well With Others” page at facebook.com/prayswellwithothers.