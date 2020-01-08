Fountain Hills resident and former pilot Beth Ruggiero-York is guest speaker at the upcoming Fountain Hills Women’s Club meeting.
The luncheon will be held at the Community Center Wednesday, Jan. 15, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. Reservations may be made by contacting Betty Jo Soehlig, 602-361-5562, or its.bj@hotmail.com or Sue Krook, 425-417-6000 or sueathome@comcast.net by Friday, Jan. 10. The cost is $22.
Ruggerio-York has written a book called “Flying Alone: A Memoir,” in which she shares her experiences, including being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 22. She ended up flying for TWA for many years. She is now a Chinese translator and a professional photography instructor for Arizona Highways Photo-Scapes.
Guests can attend 3 meetings before joining the club. Dues of $20for 2020 must be paid before the end of January to be included in the club’s directory.
Plans for the annual Spring Fashion show, set for Saturday, March 21, at the Tonto Verde Country Club, are in full swing. Information regarding the fashion show and all events are available at fountainhillswomensclub.com.
The newly installed officers will begin their term at the January meeting. New officers are President Pat Ahrens, First Vice President Barbara Higgins, Second Vice President Gerrilyn VandeHoef, Recording Secretary Gloria Meyer, Corresponding Secretary Betty Jo Soehlig, Treasurer Mary Kane and, Assistant Treasurer Wanda Hulse.