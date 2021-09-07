Fountain Hills Genealogy Club is back in action.
The group meets Monday, Sept. 13, at 9 a.m. The gathering will be via Zoom.
Member Barb Winterfield will offer a presentation on using Wikipedia for foreign genealogical research. She will demonstrate tools available within Wikipedia she discovered while working on a family book for her relatives in Luxembourg. Anyone interested in family research is welcome to join the meeting.
To attend the virtual meeting, go to fhsa.org and click on the Fountain Hills link on the left, then launch meeting. The group plans to return to the Community Center after renovations there are complete.
Fountain Hills Genealogy Club is a chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona.
For more information contact Kathleen Maci Schmidt at kvmaci@hotmail.com, or consult the Family History website, fhsa.org.