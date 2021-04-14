Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is hosting its monthly meeting on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. The topic is “Vaccine Passports – What you need to Know” with guest speaker Irene Pi, the Arizona State Director of the National Vaccine Information Center.
The meeting will be held at the Fountain Hills School District Learning Center at the corner of Palisades Blvd. and Golden Eagle Blvd. Admission is free to all interested parties, but donations to offset expenses are accepted.
Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is a not-for-profit organization established in 2010 to provide education about important issues of government and governing. For additional information, visit fhteaparty.us.