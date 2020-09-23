Four Peaks Rotary Foundation awarded $9,500 to four area organizations during a recent virtual meeting.
Ginny Paulsen, founder of Foster Your Future, accepted a $5,000 donation from the foundation. Foster Your Future is an Arizona-based nonprofit dedicated to providing support programs for homeless and young adults who have aged out of the foster system and are interested in continuing their education or training to learn a vocation. The donation will help provide participants with housing, food, transportation and support.
Michelle Jameson, executive director of U.S. Vets, accepted a $3,000 donation. The organization provides transitional and permanent housing to some 1,200 veterans annually in the Phoenix area. A portion of the donation will be used to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to help protect program participants.
Mark Jordan, CEO of Bob’s Free Bikes, accepted a $1,000 donation. Bob’s Bikes, located in the Fountain Hills EVIT facility, fixes donated bicycles and gives them to children under the age of 18. Jordan said the organization has fixed and donated more than 1,800 bikes during its four years of operation.
Gianna Wilson, dance and cheer coach for Fountain Hills Unified School District, accepted $500 from Four Peaks. She said funds would be used to buy costumes for the students.
Four Peaks Rotary Club meets twice monthly on Thursday mornings, currently via Zoom. For information about membership or attending a meeting, visit fourpeaksrotary.org.