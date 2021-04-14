Fountain Hills Republic Club will meet Saturday, April 17.
The meeting will be held at Calvary Chapel, 13215 N. Verde River Drive beginning at 9 a.m. Social gathering starts at 8:30 a.m.
State Rep. Joseph Chaplik is speaker. He will update the membership on legislation being debated now. He also will brief members on how to support and influence passage of proposed legislation seen as critical and important.
Club members and like-minded Independent and Republican guests are encouraged to meet in person. For those wishing to meet virtually may contact fhrepublican@gmail.com to obtain the codes.
Club members meet socially at All-American Sports Grill Wednesday, April 28. The event begins at 5 p.m.
Additional club details are available at fountainhillsrepublicanclub.org or on Facebook.