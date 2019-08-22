Lori Webster, a town resident since 1998, has been named branch manager of HomeSmart Lifestyles, 16626 E. Avenue of the Fountains, suite 204.
She has worked for more than 30 years in real estate lending, sales and management. She left the corporate world five years ago for the residential sales side of the business.
Her family moved to Arizona in 1974, in time for her to enroll at Arizona State University where she earned an associate’s degree in merchandizing.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in finance at Gonzaga University, Spokane. A job promotion brought her back to Arizona in 1998.
Webster is a current Diamond Club member with HomeSmart.
She is a member and has served as director of the Scottsdale Area Association of Realtors. She currently is co-director of the Fountain Hills Realtor Marketing Session.
She heads the 9 Hole Birdie Bakes group at Desert Canyon Golf Club and is a member of the Pickleball Club. She volunteers to cook and feed homeless adults at a non-profit group.
Webster can be contacted at 480-518-2302.