Spooner Physical Therapy is now offering pelvic floor physical therapy in Fountain Hills.
Visiting a woman’s health physical therapist can help women of all ages who may benefit from pelvic floor rehabilitation including young athletes and child-bearing women to peri-menopausal women. Those who are experiencing low back pain, hip pain or stiffness, pain in the tailbone, difficulty with sitting for long periods of time, or weakness after childbirth could benefit from an evaluation with a pelvic floor therapist, according to an announcement from Spooner.
Common conditions that are treated with pelvic floor therapy include post-partum rehabilitation, pelvic pain, incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse and more. Patients can expect to receive an individualized treatment plan tailored to address their specific needs to improve function and overall quality of life.
For more information or to schedule an initial evaluation, contact Sarah Christian DPT, PT at Spooner Physical Therapy at 480-837-2595.