For a business that opened its doors during the pandemic, Papaya’z is currently in growth mode, expanding its menu to include new items that customers have been patiently waiting for.

“We have changed our menu three times, and we’re about to change it [again],” Papaya’z owner Karen Mena Sanchez said. “People are asking for many different things, so we started two and a half years ago with one page, and now we have nine different pages of creations.”