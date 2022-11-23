For a business that opened its doors during the pandemic, Papaya’z is currently in growth mode, expanding its menu to include new items that customers have been patiently waiting for.
“We have changed our menu three times, and we’re about to change it [again],” Papaya’z owner Karen Mena Sanchez said. “People are asking for many different things, so we started two and a half years ago with one page, and now we have nine different pages of creations.”
The new menu comes with a rebranding of the store, which no longer sells just crepes and juice; Papaya’z now offers full breakfast, brunch and lunch menus.
The expanded lunch menu includes a selection of sandwiches, soups, salads, pizza, chicken tenders and more. Served until noon, Papaya’z breakfast and brunch menu include açaí and smoothie bowls, pancakes, eggs, French toast, waffles, hashbrowns, crepes and a full list of hot or iced coffees, espresso and other blended drinks.
With fully organic produce sourced every other day to maintain freshness, Papaya'z continues its mission to provide healthy meals to the community that avoids processed sugars, GMOs and gluten.
For an extra boost of energy, customers can add collagen, protein or moringa to enhance the health benefits of their smoothie orders.
“We’re just trying to reeducate people about what is good for you and what is healthy without compromising taste,” Sanchez said.
As the community gears up for the holidays, Sanchez is bringing back her sugar-free pumpkin and apple pies. Using raw honey or agave and natural sugars within the fruit, Sanchez has begun taking orders for delectable pumpkin and apple pies from scratch. Once December rolls around, Sanchez will switch from homemade pies to chocolate tuxedo cakes.
“We already started pre-orders,” Sanchez said. “We bake on Tuesdays and [customers] can pick up on Wednesdays.”
The only reason why Papaya’z is not open for dine-in after lunch is because Sanchez wants her team to have time for themselves and their families.
“I really want my people to get balance in life and with family,” Sanchez says, whose children also work with her at the store. “We’re a team over here and we have a family atmosphere.”
Instead of staying open for dinner, the team at Papaya'z prepares special, pre-packaged dinners by request for those who are looking for a healthy dinner option to take home. And with an expanded menu, Sanchez plans to duplicate her shop in Tempe and North Scottsdale, sharing her healthy creations with the rest of the East Valley.
Papaya’z is open every day of the week except Tuesday. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closes at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Beginning in December, Papaya'z plans to open seven days until 4 p.m.
Customers can make orders online by visiting their Facebook page at Facebook.com/Papaya’z or their Instagram page @papayaz_official. Call ahead at 480-618-0164 to order homemade pies for the holidays.
“We’re not just a crepes and juice bar anymore,” Sanchez said. “Now we offer more.”