Oka Sushi is an appropriate name for a restaurant in this community.
Owner John Park explained that Oka is a Japanese word for “the hills.”
By selecting the name, Park reemphasizes his objective to relate to the community.
“One of my strengths is connecting with people, whether it is through food, social media or service,” said Park, who is of Korean heritage.
Park opened the new restaurant two months ago at 16725 E. Avenue of the Fountains, after operating Katana Sushi & Grill for five years. His culinary experience was gained in Southern California where his father, a sushi chef, has nearly 30 years of experience in Korea and the U.S.
“I started from the bottom; from dishwashing, serving, kitchen and then moved quickly into sushi,” said Park. He adapted to the “Americanized way of sushi” when he came to the United States.
He was the general manager of a few locations in the San Diego area, including the city’s popular Gaslamp District.
Oka Sushi is the first restaurant that he has “built from scratch,” he said, noting that Katana was a “takeover.”
“This one, from the tile to the lights to the logo, has been mostly my design,” said Park.
He decided to open a new venue because he saw a demand for alternative culinary options in town.
“Everybody was hungry for more…the whole dining experience...good food and the whole vibe.”
His objective was to create a Fountain Hills restaurant that could easily have fit into the Kierland or Scottsdale Quarter environment.
“Oka is us…me and my staff,” said Park.
Employees number about 28. Lunch and dinner are served from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the week and as late as 10:30 p.m. on weekends.
The most expensive and popular dinner entrée is Chilean Sea Bass, served with soup or salad, at $29.95. The fish is grilled with a diffused butter and Japanese shitake mushroom sauce drizzled over it. The garnish is sautéed bok choy.
Customers have a wide choice of classic and crafted sushi rolls starting at $6.50 for a California.
Sashimi, thinly sliced raw fish, also can be ordered.
Park said he was warned that the summer season could be quite for customers.
“Summer has been busier than expected,” he said. “People are still trying us out. Our main goal is to work out all the kinks and make adjustments that we might have to make.”
Once cooler temperatures arrive and special events occur on the Avenue, Park expects crowds to converge on Oka to enjoy the outdoor patio.
In the meantime, he has planned promotions to introduce the restaurant to locals. Canvas tote bags bearing the restaurant logo were distributed to customers to show appreciation for their business.
A reserved seating dinner comprised of 10 to 15 dishes is planned in the near future. Called omakase, the word means “I’ll leave it up to you.” Park said the selection will be items not normally offered on the menu.
The restaurant can be reached by calling 480-837-5575.