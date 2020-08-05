MJD Barber Shop has opened for business, bringing owner Alex Aranbayev’s two decades’ worth of experience to Fountain Hills.
MJD, located at 14835 E. Shea Blvd. Suite 105 in the Fry’s shopping center, offers everything from men’s and women’s haircuts to beard trims, hot towel shaves and haircuts for children. Aranbayev’s staff includes stylist Ariela Gale. Appointments can be made by calling 480-474-4492 or by visiting online at mjdbarbershop.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Originally from Russia, where he studied his craft, Aranbayev said he has been cutting hair for his entire professional career. Moving to the United States in 2001, he began his career here with a barber shop in New York. After 18 years in the Big Apple, he and his family made the move to Arizona.
“We’ve been in Arizona about two and a half years,” Aranbayev said. “But all my life, I’ve done barbering. It’s been 21 years already; I love this profession.”
Aranbayev’s first experience in Fountain Hills is a familiar one. He visited Fountain Park with his kids in order to see the world-famous centerpiece of the town.
“On the way back home we stopped to shop at the Fry’s and saw there was space available here,” Aranbayev said. “I said, Fountain Hills is beautiful, I should open up my barber shop here; it would be the best barber shop with the best view.”
While serendipity may have led Aranbayev to his business’ new home, it didn’t do him any favors on the timing. He opened MJD Barbershop in March, just as the pandemic response went into full swing and the country went into lockdown.
“That was something that we didn’t expect,” Aranbayev said. “It made things very difficult.”
Now that restrictions are loosened and he is able to get back to work, Aranbayev said he is excited to welcome customers to his new barber shop.
Aranbayev said that his business is unique because it offers a New York style of barber shop experience without needing to drive across the country to get it.
“It’s an old-fashioned barber experience,” Aranbayev said. “Straight razors, hot towel shave, everything. It’s pretty hard to find that here in Arizona.”
Aranbayev said that the best part of his job is getting to meet new people and sending them away happy with their haircut.
“It’s been good so far,” he said. “People who know me know that’s our goal, that people are happy with their cut and they can leave satisfied.
“Come try us out. I’m sure you’ll like it and you’ll leave happy. We’re always happy to see our customers here. We treat them like family.”