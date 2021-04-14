Whether a student is falling behind in math, in need of some additional guidance or looking to excel to a greater degree, Betsy Washburn believes Mathnasium can help.
“Mathnasium is a math-only learning center where we work with kids in first grade all the way up to 12th grade,” Washburn said. “We’re truly helping them develop math understanding. We’re not teaching them rote memorization; we want them to truly understand the concepts to know and develop math.”
In Fountain Hills, Mathnasium is being offered in the form of online math tutoring, with students being paired with a tutor that meets their specific needs.
Washburn explained that students frequently learn math in a way where they can execute a problem, but they don’t understand how to take the concept they are being taught and then apply it. It’s that difference, she said, that makes Mathnasium so successful.
“We don’t just teach them the how, we also teach them the why and how it connects to everything else,” Washburn continued. “When they understand those connections, that’s when they can apply math at a deeper level.”
Not just for students who may be falling behind in math class, Washburn explained that Mathnasium is geared toward all types of learning goals.
“There’s the old saying that we can help you catch up, keep up or get ahead,” she continued. “I have kids at all levels. We have a lot of kids this past year who have been struggling due to the pandemic, but even prior to that, some kids just never learned math properly. So we are able to go back and teach those foundational pieces, but then we also have some students who truly just need some help every day. That’s just how their brain processes, they need additional practice and we’re able to provide that.
“And then we have kids who are trying to get ahead. There are those who are, say, planning to be an engineer and just need that extra focus. We are reaching students in all areas.”
Mathnasium is a franchise with 22 locations throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area with individual owners. Washburn is one such owner, with her physical business housed out of Desert Ridge. Mathnasium’s online tutoring is now being offered to students in Fountain Hills and, if things go well, Washburn said she would like to eventually bring a physical branch of the business to the community.
“So, Mathnasium of Fountain Hills is online only right now, but it is the same one-on-one instruction our students get when meeting in person,” Washburn said. “The goal is to have a brick and mortar here in town, but first we’re building the student base here.”
Washburn began her career in finance after graduating from Arizona State University.
“In my mid-30’s, I saw that my kids were not getting the instruction that they needed,” she said.
This led Washburn to go back and get her teaching certificate, going on to teach in the middle and high school classroom for 12 years.
“Even then, I was seeing that I was unable to get the one-on-one education time with the kids like I wanted,” she continued. “That’s when I left the classroom and found Mathnasium. Teachers have so little time to reach both ends of the spectrum, from the kids who are struggling to the kids who are achieving at a higher level. Focused on the middle, they’re losing those two ends because they simply don’t have enough time.
“That’s what I love about Mathnasium. No matter where the students are, I get to work with them one-on-one and help them reach their goals.”
Washburn noted that the pandemic has had an impact on all students, saying that even those who typically excel have fallen behind.
“There are some studies that have come out stating that, just from COVID, most kids are going to go through six to eight months of learning loss across all subjects,” she said. “So, if they were already struggling, just imagine where that leaves them now.”
Washburn said that what Mathnasium boils down to is that she and her staff have a unique, proven method of helping students learn math, and that’s something they want to bring to the community of Fountain Hills.
“I hire my staff not just because they’re good at math, but because they know how to make the right connection with the kids,” Washburn continued. “We are good at what we do, we can help and we can make a difference. You just have to give us an opportunity to try.”
For those who wish to learn more, Washburn said to give her a call at 480-688-3489. For additional information about Mathnasium, its staff and offerings, visit mathnasium.com.